DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat brings a lot of fun in the sun: days at the pool, lake or beach, more outdoor fun activities and some of the best food mankind has come to enjoy.

Wingstop is getting in on the summer fun as they’re bringing the heat with its new hot honey rub for a limited time. According to the press release, “Wingstop’s Hot Honey Rub flavor pairs the sweetness of honey with a mouthwatering kick of heat from cayenne pepper and ancho chili. But this isn’t the sticky, gooey hot honey that people have grown to expect. Wingstop’s Hot Honey Rub is a crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub – a flavor elevation and redirection that’s sure to excite fans’ tastebuds.”

So, if you’re a fan of sweet heat, this is a rub for you. This flavor will be available to customers throughout the summer season at all Wingstop locations.

“We had to get in on the hot honey game in a way that only the Flavor Experts could – with a dry rub differentiator,” said Marisa Carona, Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer. “Spicy and sweet fans can unite for this buzz-worthy marriage of the two. At Wingstop, we’re constantly innovating to stay top of mind and we’re confident this craveable, standout flavor will excite our most loyal and future fans alike.”