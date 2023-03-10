DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans love ranch, especially Wingstop’s ranch, but do you love it enough to bathe in it?

Wingstop is putting the love to the test and bringing in soap. In celebration of National Ranch Day, March 10, they are releasing the Buff City Soap.

Wingstop said they are offering bars of ranch-scented- reminiscent of bathing on the ranch – to the first 100 fans.

Guests who are interested in the soap must visit BatheInRanch.com to claim the aptly named “Bathe in Ranch” limited-edition soap beginning at 10 a.m. (Central time). The soap will be shipped to the first 100 people in the U.S.

If you don’t want the soap, that’s completely understandable, but instead want some ranch, Wingstop is also offering free reach on a special day as well by using the promo code “FREERANCH” at checkout on the app.

“Fans can’t get enough of our ranch. In fact, some love it so much they claim they’d take a bath in it. Flavor fans – here is your chance!” said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop’s President & CEO. “But, if you’re a Wingstop fan and bathing in ranch isn’t your thing, don’t worry, we are giving away free ranch in our restaurants on National Ranch Day.”