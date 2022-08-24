DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day everybody knows that, something else that people probably know or at least should know is that breakfast foods are great for any time of the day.

One of those food items that can be had at breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert is the humble waffle. Whether you prefer it savory, sweet, extravagant, or simple, it’s time to truly celebrate the greatness that is the waffle on Wednesday, August 24, National Waffle Day!

NationalToday explains, “With so many varieties — Belgium, Hong Kong, stroopwafels, galettes – to enjoy in countless ways from adding classic toppings like butter and syrup, fruit, and chocolate, to waffle sandwiches and hotdog buns, we can’t wait to eat them at every meal.”

So, we wanted to make sure you were in the know of just who has the best waffles in Dallas. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best Belgian waffles and best waffles in general in the city:

Belgian waffles

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

i see waffles – Downtown

Press Waffle Co.

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

The Original Pancake House – North Dallas

Waffle O’licious

Street Waffles

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown

Cream And Crepes Cafe

Waffles

i see waffles – Downtown

Press Waflle Co.

Street Waffles

Dolly Llama – Uptown

The Original Pancake House – Uptown

Waffle O’licious

Brew & Batter

Mister James Delicious Foods

Jess Waffle House – North Dallas