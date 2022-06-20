DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake.

As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to properly enjoying a vanilla milkshake is in play. Monday, June 20 is National Vanilla Milkshake Day!

NationalToday says, “Vanilla is actually native to central Mexico and it’s the only fruit-bearing member of the orchid family. The first people that used the fruit of the Tlilxochitl vine were the ancient Totonac Indians of Mexico, but after the Aztecs defeated them, they no longer had sole ownership of the fruit.”

Don’t feel like making one at home? Don’t worry, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best milkshakes in Dallas for you to get out and enjoy:

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Son of a Butcher – Lower Greenville

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Pokey O’s Cookies & Ice Cream

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

Twister Root Burger

Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream – North Dallas

Keller’s Drive-In – Lake Highlands