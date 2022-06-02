DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken, but wait, rotated slowly with some heat to lock in those flavors. Yes, oh yes, we’re talking rotisserie chicken. Why? Goodness gracious, it’s National Rotisserie Chicken Day on Thursday, June 2!

According to NationalToday, “On this day, people from all over the world prepare and eat chicken in this way, which is slowly becoming known as a healthy cooking option. Did you know that the rotisserie chicken is also referred to as tandoori chicken in India and its neighboring countries?”

If you don’t have the tools or the want-to to make your own rotisserie chicken at home, we know why you’re reading this story. Check out some of the best sports for this delicious bird dish around Dallas according to Yelp:

Munay Kitchen Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken & Grill

Streets Fine Chicken, located in Oak Lawn

Pollos la Pullita

La Pullita Pollos a la Lena

Cowboy Chicken, located in Upper Greenville

Street’s Fine Chicken, located in North Dallas

No. 1 Plus Chicken

Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food

The Port of Peri Peri

Smackbird Hot Chicken, located in North Dallas