DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken, but wait, rotated slowly with some heat to lock in those flavors. Yes, oh yes, we’re talking rotisserie chicken. Why? Goodness gracious, it’s National Rotisserie Chicken Day on Thursday, June 2!
According to NationalToday, “On this day, people from all over the world prepare and eat chicken in this way, which is slowly becoming known as a healthy cooking option. Did you know that the rotisserie chicken is also referred to as tandoori chicken in India and its neighboring countries?”
If you don’t have the tools or the want-to to make your own rotisserie chicken at home, we know why you’re reading this story. Check out some of the best sports for this delicious bird dish around Dallas according to Yelp:
- Munay Kitchen Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken & Grill
- Streets Fine Chicken, located in Oak Lawn
- Pollos la Pullita
- La Pullita Pollos a la Lena
- Cowboy Chicken, located in Upper Greenville
- Street’s Fine Chicken, located in North Dallas
- No. 1 Plus Chicken
- Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food
- The Port of Peri Peri
- Smackbird Hot Chicken, located in North Dallas