DALLAS (KDAF) — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. There are a number of ways to enjoy these sweet, soft, decadent creamy treats: milkshakes, floats, sandwiches, on a stick, and of course, a sundae.

With this national holiday, you’re going to have to put your favorite flavor aside, that’s of course your favorite flavor is something other than strawberry. Thursday, July 7 is National Strawberry Sundae Day!

It couldn’t come at a better time, as North Texas is dealing with some excessive heat and NationalToday has some extra insight on this magnificent day, “Hot summer days call for a sweet, refreshing treat. National Strawberry Sundae Day is July 7 and there is no better way to escape the summer heat than with this delicious dessert. There are many U.S. cities that still battle over claiming stake as the birthplace of the sundae in the late 1880s, but one thing is for sure, the sundae is an American favorite.”

Now we know that you can easily put together a delicious sundae at home with some key ingredients from the grocery store and if that’s what you choose to do, go for it! However, if you want to leave it up to the pros, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best ice cream sundaes in Dallas for you to try:

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville

Mallow Box – North Dallas

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats

Melt Ice Creams – Bishop Arts District

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Aqua S – Victory Park

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream