DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Friday in North Texas and that means it’s almost time to relax. 5 O’clock where art thou?

Do you need a drink after this work week? Well, May 6 just so happens to be National Beverage Day. That means you deserve to kick back and relax with your favorite beverage in hand.

Maybe you’re in the mood for a little fun on the first Friday of May, that’s perfect because we checked out Yelp’s list of best fun drinks around Dallas!

  • Cidercade Dallas
  • The Gallery Rooftop Lounge, located in South Dallas
  • The Tipsy Alchemist
  • Punch Bowl Social Dallas, located in Deep Ellum
  • Another Round
  • Upstairs Circus, located in Deep Ellum
  • XOXO Dining Room, located in East Dallas
  • Neon Kitten, located in Deep Ellum
  • Swizzle, located in Lower Greenville
  • Ruins, located in Deep Ellum
  • Royal 38
  • Sky Blossom, located in Downtown