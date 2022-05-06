DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Friday in North Texas and that means it’s almost time to relax. 5 O’clock where art thou?
Do you need a drink after this work week? Well, May 6 just so happens to be National Beverage Day. That means you deserve to kick back and relax with your favorite beverage in hand.
Maybe you’re in the mood for a little fun on the first Friday of May, that’s perfect because we checked out Yelp’s list of best fun drinks around Dallas!
- Cidercade Dallas
- The Gallery Rooftop Lounge, located in South Dallas
- The Tipsy Alchemist
- Punch Bowl Social Dallas, located in Deep Ellum
- Another Round
- Upstairs Circus, located in Deep Ellum
- XOXO Dining Room, located in East Dallas
- Neon Kitten, located in Deep Ellum
- Swizzle, located in Lower Greenville
- Ruins, located in Deep Ellum
- Royal 38
- Sky Blossom, located in Downtown