DALLAS (KDAF) — International holidays are the best, because not only can you participate with your neighbor, you could even be celebrating alongside someone from another country you’ve never met before!

Food is one of those special things in life that has the power to bring people of all shapes, sizes and walks of life together. Sunday, June 12 is International Falafel Day and it’s time to celebrate big!

NationalToday says, “For those who don’t know what it is, falafel is a deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas. It’s occasionally cooked using fava beans. Onions and spices, such as cumin or coriander, may also be included, depending on your preferences. Falafel can be eaten on its own or put into a pita for a wrap. Falafel is a vegan favorite since it contains no meat or dairy.”

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for falafels around Dallas to share with you:

Cafe Izmir

Fadias Bakery and deli

WAVA HALAL GRILL

Milk and Honey

Fusion Mediterranean Grill & Bar

Open Sesame

Medina Moroccan and Mediterranean Fusion

Roti

Baboush

Andalous Mediterranean Grill