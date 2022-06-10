DALLAS (KDAF) — Appetizers are a thing of beauty, it’s a small meal before the real meal, but you can even use appetizers to substitute your meal if you’re into that kind of thing.

One of the best starters known to mankind is the humble egg roll and what better day to talk about the decadent treat than Friday, June 10, National Egg Roll Day!

NationalToday says, “Although similar to Mainland Chinese spring rolls, the egg roll has its contents wrapped in a crispy, thick, egg-dipped pastry, making the cabbage, meat, and other ingredients of the filling extra scrumptious! With its Asian heritage, egg rolls have found their way into every Vietnamese and Chinese-American restaurant, and thus, into every American’s heart.”

Now, let’s get down to business. You need to know where to find the best egg rolls in town. We took the liberty to check out Yelp’s list of the best places in Dallas to get egg rolls:

Tasty Eggroll

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Mr. Banh Mi

Wok Star Chinese

Tuyet Tofu

Sabaidee Lao & Thai Street Food

Bistro B

Cris and John

Bangkok City Restaurant