DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting the very best of any food is always such a delight whether it’s as elementary as a hot dog or as fancy as a filet mignon and this time we’re talking a nice sweet treat that most everyone desires at any point of the year but with the heat of summer, it’s of the utmost importance.

We’re talking ice cream sandwiches! We can’t imagine a more desirable dessert combo than slapping a scoop of ice cream in between two deliciously baked soft cookies to enjoy. Thankfully, Yelp has put together a list of the best ice cream sandwich spots in America and even Canada!

We look first to home base in the Lone Star State and according to Yelp, this is the top spot in Texas. If you frequent longhorn country in the city of Austin, you may have stopped by Launderette to grab a sweet treat or two, three, thousand.

Launderette has the goods for dinner, Friday lunch, brunch, drinks and don’t you know it, desserts. They’ve got chocolate french silk pie, coconut lime pavlova, seasonal ice cream & sorbet, root beer semifreddo, and of course, a birthday cake ice cream sandwich.

Now a look at the top spots for ice cream sandwiches around the U.S. and Canada:

Canada