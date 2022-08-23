Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — The question everyone is asking in North Texas is, which restaurant serves the best tacos?

What do a smoked meatloaf taco, banana pudding, and a spicy shawarma taco have in common? They’re all up for the city of Arlington’s Favorite Taco! “We knew the real taco connoisseurs couldn’t stay away from a challenge.”

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau will be holding the competitions of all competitions; now through September 30, you can visit participating restaurants for your chance to win some prizes.

“For a limited time, 12 Arlington restaurants are throwing down the gauntlet and competing to be crowned Arlington’s Favorite Taco!”

Here’s what you need to know:

YOU, with your out-of-the-box unconventional-taco connoisseur tastebuds, will decide who the title should be bestowed to. All you have to do is eat tacos, vote for your favorite and win prizes. “*What exactly is #SaveTheTacos? Almost a billion hours of unused vacation time are wasted each year – that’s concerts unheard, memories unmade, and tacos never savored. The Arlington CVB is on a mission is to #SaveTheTacos by reminding people to use their well-deserved PTO time and enjoy all the tacos that would otherwise go uneaten.”

Arlington restaurants & featured tacos in the competition

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe – Smoked Meatloaf Taco

Hayters Bar & Lounge – Banana Pudding Taco

Hersheys Palace Pizza Wangs and Thangs – The Eclipse “A flavor that motivates your taste buds, which includes crispy taco shell, rib tips, special coleslaw, cheese sticks…”

J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill – J. Grill’s Real Deal Taco

MillsMade Barbecue – First Nations Navajo Taco

Prince Lebanese Grill – Spicy Shawarma Taco

Roadrun’r Exotic Cereal Bar – Roadrunner Taco

Smoke’N Ash BBQ LLC – Tex-Ethiopian Kickash Taco

The Cartel Taco Bar – Cartel Southwest Taco

The Original Chop House Burgers – Do You Wanna Tijuana

Tic Taco – Orange Pork Taco

Ventana Grille – The Vermillion Taco

