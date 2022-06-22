DALLAS (KDAF) — Junk food is one of the best guilty pleasures mankind has ever known. Burgers, fries and all sorts of sides fall into the category of junk food.

There’s nothing wrong with a little deep-fried food action in your life, that’s why on Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day! NationalToday says, “Texas-based restaurant chain Kirbys Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and fast food restaurant A&W helped them reach widespread popularity. There is still an ongoing debate over who deserves credit for the snack’s creation, and cooks also still argue about how to best prepare and serve onion rings for the most flavorful results. Some onion rings are even made from an onion paste, as opposed to an onion ring itself!”

Wherever, and whenever the onion ring was created, we’re eternally grateful. There are not many crunchy side items other than french fries that can rival the greatness of the onion ring. That’s why we needed to check Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to get the best onion rings and share them with you:

PinPoint Burger Bar

Maple and Motor – Oak Lawn

Keller’s Drive-In Lake Highlands

Harvey B’s – East Dallas

Stackhouse – East Dallas

Grub Burger Bar – Upper Greenville

Hunky’s – Oak Lawn

Rodeo Goat

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Son of a Butcher – Lower Greenville