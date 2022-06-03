DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the first work week in June is coming to an end and it’s ending with the bang of all bangs. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day.

Get the hot coffee ready and a dozen of your favorite donut flavors or a variety of donuts by your side to take on the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend in the strongest manner possible.

Donuts can be found all throughout the United States of America and we should be thankful such shops exist to specifically serve you donuts. Now, if you’re not privy to making your own batch at home, you’re perfectly fine, we checked out some of the best options in Arlington according to Yelp.

Oh! Donuts

Pilaski’s Donuts

Park Place Donuts

Shipley DO-Nut Shop

Bakery Donuts

Gourmet Donuts-N-Such

Forever Donut

OMG Donuts

Sam’s Donuts

Be sure to enjoy and spread the donut joy!