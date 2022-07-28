DALLAS (KDAF) — In the reality of all things, you don’t really ever need a legitimate or an excuse of any kind to indulge your sweet tooth in the ever-so-popular milk chocolate.

But in the case you feel the need to explain to whoever’s asking why you might be indulging in some serious milk chocolate this week, just tell them that Thursday, July 28 is National Milk Chocolate Day! NationalToday says, “The first milk chocolate, in the form of a bar that we all recognize today, was created by Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter while collaborating with Henri Nestlé, the founder of his Nestlé chocolate company. So if you’re a true chocoholic, get ready to celebrate all things milk chocolate!”

So, we know you’re more than likely not into creating your own homemade milk chocolate, but if you are, power on! If not, that’s great too because we checked out Yelp’s list of the best chocolatiers and shops in and around Dallas:

Chocolate Secrets

JK Chocolate

CocoAndre Chocolatier – Bishop Arts District

Kate Weiser Chocolate – Trinity Groves & North Dallas

Laderach Chocolatier Suisse

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District

Isabelly’s Sweet Treats

Lolli and Pops