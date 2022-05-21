DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers! It’s a worldwide celebration for a drink loved by many. It’s Saturday, May 21 and that means it’s World Whiskey Day.
Whiskey has been around for centuries and it’s the drink of choice for many people all over the world. Whatever whiskey you choose to be best, sip, shoot and enjoy!
If you don’t have your favorite bottle on hand and would rather go out and about than hit up the store to take it home, we checked out Foursquare’s guide to the best whiskey around Dallas.
- The Standard Pour
- Lakewood Brewing Company
- Sundown at Granada
- Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House
- Bistro 31
- The People’s Last Stand
- Parliament
- The Old Monk
- Al Biernat’s Prime Steak & Seafood
- Windmill Lounge
- The Foundry