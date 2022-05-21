DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers! It’s a worldwide celebration for a drink loved by many. It’s Saturday, May 21 and that means it’s World Whiskey Day.

Whiskey has been around for centuries and it’s the drink of choice for many people all over the world. Whatever whiskey you choose to be best, sip, shoot and enjoy!

If you don’t have your favorite bottle on hand and would rather go out and about than hit up the store to take it home, we checked out Foursquare’s guide to the best whiskey around Dallas.

The Standard Pour

Lakewood Brewing Company

Sundown at Granada

Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House

Bistro 31

The People’s Last Stand

Parliament

The Old Monk

Al Biernat’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Windmill Lounge

The Foundry