DALLAS (KDAF) — The sugar cookie is an undisputed GOAT in the dessert world. Perfect texture, great flavor and high in versatility.

They are good as a snack with coffee, as a side at a work-funded lunch or as a tasty dessert to end off a meal.

In celebration of this wonderful sweet food option, National Sugar Cookie Day is on Saturday, July 9. If you want to treat yourself and celebrate this day, here is a list of some of the best places to get sugar cookies in Dallas from Foursquare:

Society Bakery

The Mansion Bar

Pokey O’s

Kessler Cookie Company

Creme de La Cookie

The Hospitality Sweet

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Sevy’s

Mucky Duck

For more options, visit Foursquare.