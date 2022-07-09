DALLAS (KDAF) — The sugar cookie is an undisputed GOAT in the dessert world. Perfect texture, great flavor and high in versatility.
They are good as a snack with coffee, as a side at a work-funded lunch or as a tasty dessert to end off a meal.
In celebration of this wonderful sweet food option, National Sugar Cookie Day is on Saturday, July 9. If you want to treat yourself and celebrate this day, here is a list of some of the best places to get sugar cookies in Dallas from Foursquare:
- Society Bakery
- The Mansion Bar
- Pokey O’s
- Kessler Cookie Company
- Creme de La Cookie
- The Hospitality Sweet
- Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- Sevy’s
- Mucky Duck
For more options, visit Foursquare.