DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, win pairs nicely with good company. So, grab your friends or family and share a glass or bottle of rosé together and enjoy Saturday, June 11 National Rosé Day!

NationalToday says, “Held every year on the second Saturday in June, this year falling on June 11, National Rosé Day was started by Swedish Rosé house Bodvár to pay homage to this glorious summertime wine. Whether you prefer your rosé still or bubbly, deep pink or more orange, raise a glass to this perfect summer sipper.”

Summertime is here and cool drinks will reign supreme, especially with the Texas sun above our heads. Rosé could serve as a very viable option for all you wine lovers and toast givers out there!

Get the good times rolling with some of the best spots around Dallas to enjoy a glass or bottle according to Yelp. Below is a look at the best rosé win bars in Dallas:

Cork Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar

Postino Deep Ellum

Bodega Wine Bar

Veritas Wine Room

Sixty Vines

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Trova Wine Plus Market

Chocolate Secrets

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Below is a list of the best frozen rosé in Dallas:

Streets Fine Chicken

Whistle Britches

The Grapevine Bar

The Porch

32 Degrees

Palmer’s Hot Chicken

Beverley’s Bistro & Bar

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + bar

The Woolworth

Chelsea Corner