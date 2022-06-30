Red White and Blue Popsicles in a Bowl of Ice to Keep them Cool for Serving to your BBQ Guests

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas heat is in full effect as summertime has arrived and cool drinks and treats are at the top of the minds of all ages to help fight back against the heat.

There are certainly a plethora of treats and drinks to consume to help cool your body off but there’s none more fun and tasty than a popsicle. Luckily, Thursday, June 30 is National Bomb Pop Day, and if you’ve ever had this highly recognizable red, white and blue treat you know exactly what to expect when you’re ready to dine on this popsicle.

NationalToday says, “Because of the color theme, this frozen treat is now a popular favorite on Fourth of July celebrations, too, so why not kick-start the party by stocking up at your nearest convenience store? Or better yet, take the nostalgic route by chasing down an ice-cream truck and getting your tri-colored treats from there.”

In order to help you find the very best popsicles around town, we took to Yelp to see their list of the best popsicles and gourmet popsicles to enjoy around Dallas:

Picole Pop – Deep Ellum

Pop Factory

Encanto Pops – Oak Cliff

The Pop Parlour

Paleteria San Marcos – North Dallas

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Hip Pop

Neighborhood Ice Cream Truck

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

Mr. Sugar Rush – South Dallas

Azucar Ice Cream Company – Bishop Arts District

Helado’s Handcrafted Ice Cream and Pops