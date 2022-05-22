DALLAS (KDAF) — We are keeping it Dallas-centric on this international holiday that involves a lovely cocktail for all (over the age of 21) to enjoy.

That’s right you may or may not have guessed it but regardless it is World Paloma Day on Sunday, May 22. NationalToday says, “World Paloma Day is celebrated on May 22, so get ready to party the night away as you sip on the delicious Paloma cocktail from Mexico. Haven’t tried the drink yet? Now is the perfect time to do so!”

Usually made with grapefruit soda, tequila and of course, a little lime, there’s not a better time to sip one, especially with the recent Texas heat. Now, where would one get the best Paloma’s around Dallas?

We checked out Yelp’s list of the some of the best spots to grab a Paloma around Dallas:

Velvet Taco, located in Upper Greenville

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, located in Uptown

The Parlor, located Downtown

Yo! Lobster

Miriam Cocina Latina

The People’s Last Stand, located in Upper Greenville

Drake’s

The Old Monk, located in Lower Greenville

Tejas, located in Bishop Arts District