DALLAS (KDAF) — May the Fourth is a special day for so many as it is Star Wars Day, but did you know the beloved cinematic universe also shares the day with a popular breakfast drink?

That’s right, Wednesday, May 4 is National Orange Juice Day.

Whether you’re wanting to freshly squeeze it at home, buy it from the store or even head out to a restaurant to get some delicious orange juice there’s plenty of reason to celebrate one of citrus’ shining stars.

Wondering who’s got the best OJ in town? We were too, and checked out Yelp’s list of the best freshly squeezed orange juice around Dallas:

Juiceland

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

The Juice Bar

Dallas Farmers market, located in Downtown

The Original Pancake House, located in North Dallas

Benny’s Bagels Lakewood, located in Lakewood

Awake

La Duni Latin Cafe

Magic Cup