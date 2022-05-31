DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of May has come and along with it a fun national holiday celebrating a particular dessert. No, it’s not the macaron, it’s National Macaroon Day on May 31!

NationalToday says, “Well, May 31 is definitely National Macaroon Day and it’s most assuredly an American holiday since the macaroon is definitely an American cookie! However, the confusion is natural. The origins of macaron and macaroon are the same and many of the ingredients overlap. Both use a fair amount of sugar to make these delightful confections.”

If you’re confused, that’s okay, macarons and macaroons are similar, the difference lies within two ingredients: the macaron that’s touted in France, but really made in Italy uses almond flour while the American-made macaroons use shredded coconut.

This Tuesday however, we’re throwing out a list from Yelp that may or may not contain both sides of the macaron/macaroons cake-like cookie; here are some of the best places to grab the desserts in Dallas:

Joy Macarons, located in Lower Greenville

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Bisous Bisous Patisserie, located in Uptown

Joy Macarons, located in Oak Cliff

Chelles Macarons, located in Downtown

Savor Patisserie

9 Rabbits Bakery, located in North Dallas

Village Baking

Kate Weiser Chocolate, located in Trinity Groves

Mad Macs Dallas, located in Arts District

Chocolate Secrets