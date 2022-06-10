DALLAS (KDAF) — The summertime is arriving before we know it and that means cool refreshing beverages will be needed at an all-time high. Sometimes a cool glass of water just doesn’t do the trick, thankfully, there’s a plethora of choices out there.

However, it’s time to celebrate a very specific cool refreshing drink, Friday, June 10 is National Iced Tea Day! NationalToday says, “Tea has been around forever, but iced tea didn’t burst onto the scene and win over America’s hearts and minds until 1904. In that year, visitors to the St. Louis World’s Fair were greeted by exceedingly hot weather. Tea plantation owner and merchant Richard Blechynden, who was present at the fair, took advantage of the situation by selling chilled tea drinks (instead of hot tea) as a cold refreshment. The rest is history.”

Now it’s time to find out where you can get the best iced tea around Dallas, so, we checked out Yelp’s list for you:

HTeaO

Tea2go

Window Seat Coffee

Craft Boba Tea

Houndstooth Coffee – Walnut Hill

La La Land Kind Cafe

Ascension Coffee – Design District

Leila Bakery & Cafe

Sharetea