DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright all you candy-loving Texans out there, saddle up and let’s celebrate!

Not only is it Friday in July but it’s also National Gummi Worm Day! It’s not just for kids and we know that you know that but we had to make sure that, that fact is clearly stated, candy is for all ages.

NationalToday says, “It’s National Gummi Worm Day, July 15, and grown-ups still want more yummy gummi flavors, more colorful styles, and more silly sizes. Adults, not kids, have made gummi worms one of the most popular candies on earth. The name ‘gummi’ is the German word for ‘rubber,’ so you can get a satisfying stretch out of the squiggly candy before you pop it in your mouth or just bite its head off.”

Now, we took a look at Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get your hands on this delicious candy:

Lolli and Pops

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Nikki’s Popcorn Company – North Dallas

Fruteria Maranatha

Popcorn Papa

Make Your Life Sweeter – North Dallas

POParella’s Gourmet Popcorn and Treats

Pressed – Uptown

IT’SUGAR

Sugar Factory