DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat is almost here and we’ve even got an early taste of it during the month of May in North Texas. One of the best and most tasty remedies to battle the heat is none other than the humble popsicle.

On Friday, May 27 it’s National Grape Popsicle Day! There’s a sect of people who LOVE grape-flavored food and drinks, and then there’s a sect that despises it. However, both sides shall be embraced as popsicles are a great treat no matter the flavor.

To help you out if you want to step up your store-bought popsicle game, instead, try one of these gourmet popsicle spots around Dallas from Yelp’s list.

Picole Pops, located in Oak Cliff

Encanto Pops, located in Oak Cliff

Mr. Sugar Rush, located in South Dallas

Neighborhood Ice Cream Truck

Milk & Cream, located in Lower Greenville

Gold Pops Ice Cream

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Botolino Gelato Artigianale, located in Lower Greenville

Azucar Ice Cream Company, located in Bishop Arts District