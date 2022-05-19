DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate, cake, and some devil’s food? Yes, that’s right we’re talking about devil’s food cake on Thursday because it’s May 19 and that means it’s National Devil’s Food Cake Day!

You can take the at-home route and get the apron on to bake your own devil’s food cake, especially if you’ve got a secret family recipe. However, if you’re not blessed with a family recipe, don’t fret.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas for some devil’s food cake.

rise n°1

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery

Stein’s Bakery

Cretia’s Eatery & Bake Shoppe

Reverie Bakeshop

Fluellen Cupcakes

Stephen’s Sweet Sensations

Jeng Chi Restaraunt

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Delicious Cakes

