DALLAS (KDAF) — May 10 through 16 is National American Craft Beer Week and it’s time to celebrate.
If you’re wondering where the best craft brewery is in the state of Texas, it’s down south in the great city of San Antonio at Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, based on Yelp reviews.
In order to celebrate this hopping and happening week we checked out Foursquare’s guide to the best places for craft beer in Dallas:
- Cold Beer Company
- Craft and Growler
- Eno’s Pizza Tavern
- Katy Trail Ice House
- Rodeo Goat
- Strangeways
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar
- The Rustic
- Lakewood Growler
- Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
- Deep Ellum Brewing Company
- The Foundry
- Vector Brewing
- The Wild Detectives
- Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House