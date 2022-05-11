DALLAS (KDAF) — May 10 through 16 is National American Craft Beer Week and it’s time to celebrate.

If you’re wondering where the best craft brewery is in the state of Texas, it’s down south in the great city of San Antonio at Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, based on Yelp reviews.

In order to celebrate this hopping and happening week we checked out Foursquare’s guide to the best places for craft beer in Dallas:

Cold Beer Company

Craft and Growler

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Katy Trail Ice House

Rodeo Goat

Strangeways

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The Rustic

Lakewood Growler

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

The Foundry

Vector Brewing

The Wild Detectives

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House