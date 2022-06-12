DALLAS (KDAF) — You know, I don’t know if anyone has ever witnessed someone eating beef jerky with a frown on their face.

Some legends even say it’s not possible for someone to be consuming beef jerky and be sad, of course, that’s not scientifically proven but if you’re eating some good beef jerky, you’d probably be more inclined to be happy.

It’s a good thing Sunday, June 12 is National Jerky Day! NationalToday says, “Essentially jerky can refer to any meat (alligator, kangaroo … you name it!) that has been cut into strips, dehydrated, and then cured. Some variants have flavors added to them, while some are also smoked. Either way, jerky is a food that is gaining popularity as people recognize the practical (and health) benefits of this meaty treat.”

Now, down to business, here’s where you can find the best beef jerky around Dallas, according to Yelp:

Jerky Krisp

Meat Maniac

Hirsch’s Meat Market

Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory

Deep Cuts

Beef Jerky Experience

ONE90 Smoked Meats

Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market

David’s Meat Market

American Butchers