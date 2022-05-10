DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s an old classic dad joke and it goes like this, “Do you like seafood?” You would answer yes and the jokester would then open their mouth to show you the food inside and say, “See? Food!”
Luckily we aren’t going to be telling dad jokes on this national holiday as it is National Shrimp Day and it’s a delicious day to celebrate. Shrimp can be enjoyed in an array of forms, tacos, pasta, po boy, steamed, fried, boiled, baked; whatever your choice, it’s the right choice.
Don’t feel like cooking up your favorite shrimp dish at home? That’s perfectly fine as we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best places to get shrimp around Dallas!
- Velvet Taco
- Cafe 43
- E Bar Tex-Mex
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro
- S & D Oyster Co
- Toulouse Cafe and bar
- Kenny’s Italian Kitchen
- Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill
- Ocean Prime
- Town Hearth
- The Capital Grille
- Bob’s Steak & Chop House
- Neighborhood Services Bar & Grill
- Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
For more spots for Shrimp around Dallas from Tripadvisor, click here.