DALLAS (KDAF) — Peaches rule, let’s get that straight and they’re great on their own don’t get us wrong, but putting them in a situation where pie or cobbler is involved… it’s a whole other level.

Did you know that Wednesday, August 24 is National Peach Pie Day? Well, it is, and we are oh so happy about it and this fruit is perfect for bakers and sweet-tooth enthusiasts alike. NationalToday said, “National Peach Pie Day is celebrated on August 24 of every year. This is also the peak time of the peach harvest season. If we think about it, there isn’t a day in the year when we aren’t thinking about peach pies, or other pies for that matter!”

We wanted to make sure if you aren’t game to bake something at the house you have plenty of options to get out and about and grab a slice or two or a whole pie of the best peach or peach cobbler pie in Dallas. Here’s Yelp’s list of the best spot in town:

Peach pie:

Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets – Downtown

Norma’s Cafe – Oak Cliff

Bird Bakery

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

JudyPie

The Bomb Friend Pies

Celebration

Peach cobbler pie:

Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets

Emporium Pies

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Norma’s Cafe

Grand Lux Cafe

Whistle Britches

Mamas Daughters Diner

Da Bomb Brownies

Carnell’s Cakery