DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be a well-known holiday but one thing is for sure, it’s a well-known sandwich. There are not many things better than a good ole Italian beef sandwich.

Thanks to Buona Beef, the official Italian Beef Sandwich of Chicago Baseball and the largest family-owned restaurant chain in the city according to Foodimentary, May 27 is National Italian Beef Day!

Foodimentary shared the down low on what exactly an Italian beef is, “Roasted beef that is tender, lean, low in fat, and spiced just right with special seasonings, served in its own natural gravy on Italian bread.”

So, we of course wanted North Texas to get in on all the food fun as you well deserve to do so! So, we checked Yelp’s list of the top spots around two to get the best Italian beef sandwiches:

TJ’s Dawg House, located in Richardson

Jimmy’s Food Store, located in East Dallas

Taste of Chicago

The Original Joey O’s Chicago Style Subs & Bistro

Weinberger’s Deli

Hershey’s Palace

Truck Yard, located in Lower Greenville

Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs

Joe’s Pizza

Gyro Stop