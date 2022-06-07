DALLAS (KDAF) — You all know the famous saying, “I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for ice cream.” That saying couldn’t be any more in the forefront as the Texas sun is out and about with the summer heat along with it.

This sweet, cold, creamy treat can help any person of any age cool down to beat the Texas heat that will be prevalent during the summer months. Tuesday, June 7 is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, and what a time for this national holiday to come around as hot weather is in the forecast.

NationalToday says, “Here’s a little-known chocolatey morsel of info for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day — chocolate ice cream was actually invented before vanilla. You heard right — the earliest ice cream flavors were modeled after drinks, so chocolate naturally came before vanilla because hot chocolate was very popular in 17th-century Europe. In fact, the first frozen chocolate recipe was published in 1692 Naples in the book “The Modern Steward,” and much later chocolate ice cream found its way to the U.S. This day falls on June 7 to help us channel our inner Willy Wonka and pay tribute to this decadently frosty treat.”

So, here’s why you’ve clicked on this story. You want to know where the best spots are around Dallas for some ice cream. Naturally, we checked Tripadvisor’s list of the best spots in Dallas:

Steel City Pops

Botolino Gelato Artigianale

Howdy Homemade

Frost A Gelato Shoppe

Gorji Restaurant

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Pokey O’s

Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Braums Ice Cream & Dairy Strs

Chills 360

For more from Tripadvisor on the best ice cream shops around Dallas, click here.