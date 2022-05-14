DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast wonders this world has ever seen is a simple and delicious one, the buttermilk biscuit.
Whether it’s homemade, store-bought or consumed at an array of restaurants, not many items rival the deliciousness of the buttermilk biscuit. Oh, we almost forgot to mention that it’s National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on Saturday, May 14.
We took the liberty of omitting any insanely cool recipes to make because you deserve to go out and treat yourself to some buttermilk biscuits around Dallas; here’s Yelp’s list.
- Maple Leaf Diner
- The Biscuit Bar
- Maple Street Biscuit Company – Frisco
- Bubba’s Cooks Country
- Hypnotic Donuts
- Crickles and Co
- Biscuit
- Ellen’s
- Mama’s Daughters’ Diner
- Toasty Breakfast & Lunch
- Angela’s Cafe
For more of Yelp’s list of the best buttermilk biscuit spots in Dallas, click here.