DALLAS (KDAF) — Didn’t your parents always tell you to eat your vegetables?

Sometimes though, those vegetables weren’t the best tasting, but on National Asparagus Day, the goal is to get the best tasting asparagus dish in your stomach!

Whether you make it at home or enjoy it out and about, get those greens. We took the liberty of checking out Foursquare’s guide to get the best asparagus dishes around Dallas:

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Ziziki’s

La Duni Latin Cafe

Stock & Barrel

Si Tapas

III Forks

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Nick & Sam’s

Nova

Zen Sushi

Kona Grill

The Standard Pour

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Las Colinas

Enjoy!