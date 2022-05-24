DALLAS (KDAF) — Didn’t your parents always tell you to eat your vegetables?
Sometimes though, those vegetables weren’t the best tasting, but on National Asparagus Day, the goal is to get the best tasting asparagus dish in your stomach!
Whether you make it at home or enjoy it out and about, get those greens. We took the liberty of checking out Foursquare’s guide to get the best asparagus dishes around Dallas:
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
- Ziziki’s
- La Duni Latin Cafe
- Stock & Barrel
- Si Tapas
- III Forks
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Nick & Sam’s
- Nova
- Zen Sushi
- Kona Grill
- The Standard Pour
- Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Las Colinas
Enjoy!