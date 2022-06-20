DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are one of those meals that can bring the utmost joy to people’s taste buds, stomachs and souls. Ever wanted to try a dessert/drink fusion?

Well, you’re in luck, Monday, June 20 is the perfect time to get well-versed in the realm of dessert drinks as it is National Ice Cream Soda Day! NationalToday says, “With more than a century of history, there is so much to learn about ice cream sodas, right from how they were invented to the different methods of preparing and consuming them in different states and cities of the U.S.”

There may not be a better time of year to try a dessert drink of this magnitude and temperature than the summertime, especially in North Texas. In order to get this dream moving into the direction of a reality, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to enjoy an ice cream soda:

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Pokey O’s Cookies & Ice Cream

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

Royal I.T. Cafe – Lake Highlands

Paleta Mia

Amorino Gelato

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Monster Yogurt – Dallas

Sugar Pine Creamery