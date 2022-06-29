DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast foods are one of those cuisines that can be consumed and enjoyed at absolutely any time; one of the most famous breakfast foods of all is the humble waffle.
If you can’t stop thinking about waffles now, you’re in luck because Wednesday, June 29 is National Waffle Iron Day! NationalToday says, “Waffle irons are found across homes in the United States and are used to make many varieties of waffles, ranging from the simple waffle to the fancier and more modern takes on this favorite breakfast food.”
While this day is meant to celebrate the wonder that is the waffle iron, the creation the waffle iron creates is what has our attention. That’s why we checked out Foursquares guide to the best waffles to eat around Dallas:
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery
- Oddfellows
- Lucky’s Cafe
- Henry’s Majestic
- Ida Claire
- Maple Leaf Diner
- Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
- Del Frisco’s Grille
- State & Allen Kitchen + Bar
- The Foundry
- Company Cafe
- Yolk