This s a photo of a couple waffles being soaked in syrup. Shot on a wooden table with a shallow depth of field.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast foods are one of those cuisines that can be consumed and enjoyed at absolutely any time; one of the most famous breakfast foods of all is the humble waffle.

If you can’t stop thinking about waffles now, you’re in luck because Wednesday, June 29 is National Waffle Iron Day! NationalToday says, “Waffle irons are found across homes in the United States and are used to make many varieties of waffles, ranging from the simple waffle to the fancier and more modern takes on this favorite breakfast food.”

While this day is meant to celebrate the wonder that is the waffle iron, the creation the waffle iron creates is what has our attention. That’s why we checked out Foursquares guide to the best waffles to eat around Dallas:

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery

Oddfellows

Lucky’s Cafe

Henry’s Majestic

Ida Claire

Maple Leaf Diner

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

Del Frisco’s Grille

State & Allen Kitchen + Bar

The Foundry

Company Cafe

Yolk