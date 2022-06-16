DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweets are good for the soul, so that means you should be filling your soul with all the sweets you desire (at a healthy rate that is)!

Fudge is one of those sweets that either gets you oh so very excited or makes you question what’s about to go into your stomach before shrugging and eating it anyway and enjoying it all the way down. Luckily for you, Thursday, June 16 is National Fudge Day!

NationalToday says, “According to legend, a confectioner flubbed while trying to make caramel, but ended up creating something just as tasty. We celebrate this happy accident on June 16, which is National Fudge Day.”

It’s no accident that you’re going to check out the places in on the list below of the best spots around Dallas to get the best fudge, according to Foursquare.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Pokey O’s

Panini Bakery & Cakes

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Coolhaus

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Braum’s

Monster Yogurt

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Del Frisco’s

Cowboy Chicken

BuzzBrews Kitchen