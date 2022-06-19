DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the main proteins of the holiday Thanksgiving is none other than the humble and ever-so-tasty turkey. Whether you choose to smoke, bake or deep-fry your turkey for your family’s Thanksgiving feast, there’s not a wrong way to do it as long as you don’t overcook or even burn it.
It’s time to celebrate this protein a little early though, Sunday, June 19 is Turkey Lovers’ Day! NaitonalToday says, “For those who believe that Turkey is something they can only have on Thanksgiving, this day is quite an eye-opener. There are plenty of exciting and mouthwatering recipes you can make with turkey throughout the year. The fact that it is rich in protein and low in fat also makes it a healthy option.”
If you’re not up to cooking up your own celebration at home, there’s no need to fret. We checked out Yelp’s list for the best smoked whole turkey and fresh turkey around Dallas!
SMOKED:
- ONE90 Smoked Meats – Lake Highlands
- Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum
- Honey Baked Ham Company – North Dallas
- Central Market – Upper Greenville
- Hirsch’s Meat Market
- Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum
- Kuby’s Sausage House
- Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District
- Hutchins BBQ
- Hard Eight BBQ
FRESH:
- Hirsh’s Meat Market
- Central Market – Upper Greenville
- The Meat Shop
- Trader Joe’s
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Ye Ole Butcher Shop
- Honey Baked Ham Company – North Dallas
- Kuby’s Sausage House
- Hayes Farm
- Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas