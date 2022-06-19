DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the main proteins of the holiday Thanksgiving is none other than the humble and ever-so-tasty turkey. Whether you choose to smoke, bake or deep-fry your turkey for your family’s Thanksgiving feast, there’s not a wrong way to do it as long as you don’t overcook or even burn it.

It’s time to celebrate this protein a little early though, Sunday, June 19 is Turkey Lovers’ Day! NaitonalToday says, “For those who believe that Turkey is something they can only have on Thanksgiving, this day is quite an eye-opener. There are plenty of exciting and mouthwatering recipes you can make with turkey throughout the year. The fact that it is rich in protein and low in fat also makes it a healthy option.”

If you’re not up to cooking up your own celebration at home, there’s no need to fret. We checked out Yelp’s list for the best smoked whole turkey and fresh turkey around Dallas!

SMOKED:

ONE90 Smoked Meats – Lake Highlands

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Honey Baked Ham Company – North Dallas

Central Market – Upper Greenville

Hirsch’s Meat Market

Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum

Kuby’s Sausage House

Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District

Hutchins BBQ

Hard Eight BBQ

FRESH:

Hirsh’s Meat Market

Central Market – Upper Greenville

The Meat Shop

Trader Joe’s

Sprouts Farmers Market

Ye Ole Butcher Shop

Honey Baked Ham Company – North Dallas

Kuby’s Sausage House

Hayes Farm

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas