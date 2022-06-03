DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Donut Day and maybe you need to think outside of the box, the donut box that is. Unless this sweet and savory dish comes in a box, then technically you’re still in the box but once you take it out you’re out.

Regardless, the donut burger is a more recent phenomenon it seems and the sweet/savory dish can be on the heavier side, but it sure is delicous. Making one at home doesn’t seem like the best use of time and for your taste buds when restaurants around North Texas have gotten close to perfecting it.

Here’s a look at some of the best donut burgers around Dallas:

Easy Sliders

Hypnotic Donuts (chicken)

Someone on the r/Dallas Reddit said to go to a Krispy Kreme and a McDonald’s and to, “…get creative.”

Wair on the State Fair of Texas