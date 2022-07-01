DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, well, well, we have arrived in a new month and the summertime sun is shining in North Texas and that means chicken wings are on the menu.
Why you might ask? Well, it’s International Chicken Wing Day on Friday, July 1! NationalToday says, “This day recognizes every type of chicken wing, whether it is buffalo wings or different sauce varieties such as barbeque, ranch, garlic, or parmesan — the list is endless. It strives to give importance to chicken wings of all shapes, sizes, flavors, and types. What’s most important is that you have a bucket of chicken wings ready to be indulged in on this day.”
Whatever your sauce or rub flavor choices are for your ideal plate of chicken wings matters not on this day or anytime for that matter. Go out there and get the best wings Dallas has to offer! We did the leg work for you and checked out Yelp’s list of the best chicken wings Dallas has to offer:
- WingBucket – Downtown
- Pluckers Wing Bar
- Duff’s Famous Wings
- Mas Wings – North Dallas
- The Royal Daiquiri
- No. 1 Plus Chicken
- Wing City
- Ricky’s Hot Chicken
- Southside Steaks & Cakes – South Dallas
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum
- Wing Shack
For more suggestions from Yelp’s list of the best spots for chicken wings around Dallas, click here.