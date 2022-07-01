Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, but some states have a bigger hankering than others. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, well, well, we have arrived in a new month and the summertime sun is shining in North Texas and that means chicken wings are on the menu.

Why you might ask? Well, it’s International Chicken Wing Day on Friday, July 1! NationalToday says, “This day recognizes every type of chicken wing, whether it is buffalo wings or different sauce varieties such as barbeque, ranch, garlic, or parmesan — the list is endless. It strives to give importance to chicken wings of all shapes, sizes, flavors, and types. What’s most important is that you have a bucket of chicken wings ready to be indulged in on this day.”

Whatever your sauce or rub flavor choices are for your ideal plate of chicken wings matters not on this day or anytime for that matter. Go out there and get the best wings Dallas has to offer! We did the leg work for you and checked out Yelp’s list of the best chicken wings Dallas has to offer:

WingBucket – Downtown

Pluckers Wing Bar

Duff’s Famous Wings

Mas Wings – North Dallas

The Royal Daiquiri

No. 1 Plus Chicken

Wing City

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

Southside Steaks & Cakes – South Dallas

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum

Wing Shack

For more suggestions from Yelp’s list of the best spots for chicken wings around Dallas, click here.