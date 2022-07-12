Stewed cranberry beans or borlotti in tomato sauce with herbs close-up in a bowl on the table. horizontal top view from above

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s bean-time baby! July has arrived and the summer is here to play and stay for a little while and that means barbecues will be had across the world and especially in the U.S.

Sides are one of the most important items a successful barbecue needs and you can’t beat a side of beans. Refried, baked, however, you want them, you deserve the best of ’em. July also just so happens to be Beans Month!

NationalToday says, “Beans Month is celebrated every year during July. An entire month has been kept aside to celebrate this humble food that can be eaten in many ways — delicacies can be made by boiling, simmering, and currying beans, which can be served either hot or cold.”

We’ve checked out multiple places to find you the best beans to get around Dallas including rice and beans, pinto beans, and, of course, baked beans:

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Caribbean Cabana – Downtown

Taco Joint – East Dallas

Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery – Oak Lawn

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Jamaica Cabana Restaurant – South Dallas

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe

Gorditas Restaurant – North Dallas

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex – North Dallas

Norma’s Cafe – Lake Highlands

Burnt BBQ & Tacos

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Sazon Tex-Mex and More – North Dallas

Pollo Regio – Lakewood

Mike’s Chicken

Off The Bone Barbecue

Lockhart Smokehouse

Maple Landing

One90 Smoked Meats

Mike’s Real Pit BBQ – Grand Prarie

Kitchen’s Deli – Duncanville