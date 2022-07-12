DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s bean-time baby! July has arrived and the summer is here to play and stay for a little while and that means barbecues will be had across the world and especially in the U.S.
Sides are one of the most important items a successful barbecue needs and you can’t beat a side of beans. Refried, baked, however, you want them, you deserve the best of ’em. July also just so happens to be Beans Month!
NationalToday says, “Beans Month is celebrated every year during July. An entire month has been kept aside to celebrate this humble food that can be eaten in many ways — delicacies can be made by boiling, simmering, and currying beans, which can be served either hot or cold.”
We’ve checked out multiple places to find you the best beans to get around Dallas including rice and beans, pinto beans, and, of course, baked beans:
- Avila’s Mexican Restaurant – Oak Lawn
- Caribbean Cabana – Downtown
- Taco Joint – East Dallas
- Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery – Oak Lawn
- Meso Maya Comida y Copas
- Jamaica Cabana Restaurant – South Dallas
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe
- Gorditas Restaurant – North Dallas
- Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex – North Dallas
- Norma’s Cafe – Lake Highlands
- Burnt BBQ & Tacos
- Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
- Sazon Tex-Mex and More – North Dallas
- Pollo Regio – Lakewood
- Mike’s Chicken
- Off The Bone Barbecue
- Lockhart Smokehouse
- Maple Landing
- One90 Smoked Meats
- Mike’s Real Pit BBQ – Grand Prarie
- Kitchen’s Deli – Duncanville