DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s channel your inner-James Bond and enjoy a Vesper martini or any martini for that matter!

Sunday, June 19 is National Martini Day! Get those glasses and olives ready to cheer with the martini-lover(s) in your life! NationalToday says, “Early martinis were made with wine, gin, and an olive. But since have expanded to many exciting flavors! So this June 19 take a moment to relax while sipping on a new type of martini after your long day and start feeling like the international spy of mystery that you are.”

Maybe you’re wanting to try some at home, GO FOR IT, maybe you want to gift yourself or a friend something related to martinis, ABSOLUTELY! However, maybe you’re wanting to hit the town and try some of the best martinis around Dallas? Look no further than the list we compiled from Yelp’s best martinis around Dallas:

Parliament – Uptown

The Library – Oak Lawn

The Lounge

Royal 38

Atwater

The Mansion Bar – Oak Lawn

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Drake’s

Inwood Lounge