DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime does not mean the sweet tooth needs to go away, in fact, no time of the year means it’s time to put the sweet tooth cravings aside. You deserve to live your best life, and what better way to do so than to celebrate National Hazelnut Cake Day on June 1.

On Wednesday, it’s time to get the apron and oven prepared for a new recipe, hazelnut cake. While it might not be the most popular flavor of cake around the country, it’s sure a strong contender thanks to its delicious, rich, sweet and nutty flavor.

If you don’t want to find a new recipe to try at home, that’s perfectly fine because we want you to have the best experience possible. That’s why we took to Yelp to check out some of the best spots for a slice or whole hazelnut cake around Dallas.

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery, located in Lake Highlands

Dallas Affaires Cake Co, located in Lakewood

Bisous Bisous Patisserie, located in Uptown

Deb’s Bakery, located in North Dallas

The London Baker

85°C Bakery Cafe

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

La Duni Latin Cafe

Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery, located in Oak Lawn