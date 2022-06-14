DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a fun fact about bourbon, it’s made with the combination of corn, limestone, white oak, fire and everyone’s favorite, time. If you aren’t patient, brewing some bourbon just isn’t for you.

However, if you like drinking bourbon, this story is 100% for you. Tuesday, June 14 is National Bourbon Day! NationalToday says, “The United States produces award-winning wines, exceptional craft beer, an increasingly high-quality array of ciders, some excellent vodkas — and an awful lot of overly sweet, outlandishly flavored, ridiculously named swill. But all of those (yep, even the bargain-brand root beer schnapps) can trace their origins back to other cultures or countries. Only bourbon is indigenous not just to America but, specifically, to the American South, with some 95% of it hailing from Kentucky.”

If you don’t have a go-to spot in Dallas to drink your bourbon, we’ve got you back. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best bourbon bars in Dallas for you to get your grown-up drink on!

Whiskeys – Exposition Park

Bourbon & Banter – Downtown

Parliament – Uptown

The Mansion Bar – Oak Lawn

Rare Books Bar

Cidercade Dallas

The Standard Pour

Bowen House

Atwater

Whiskey Hatchet