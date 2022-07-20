DALLAS (KDAF) — While the hint gives it away that it’s not Jose Cuervo, which actually is only one state’s favorite tequila and that’s Alaska; who would’ve guessed that? Alaskans, that’s who.

Bet Arizona did a study to see what the most popular tequila is in each U.S. state in order to prepare for July 24 which is National Tequila Day! “Tequila is drunk straight, or in classic cocktails like the margarita, the frozen margarita, the paloma, the Mexican Mule (like a Moscow Mule, but with tequila instead of vodka) and the tequila sunrise. Blanco tequila is aged the least and believed to be the purest — but not necessarily the tastiest. It depends how and where the tequila is aged,” the publication said.

Texas actually shares its favorite tequila with 28 other states and it’s the ever-so-popular, Don Julio. “The most popular tequila in Arizona and most of the U.S. is Don Julio. It was introduced in 1942 — “1942” is also the name of one of the company’s six brands. Don Julio was founded by Don Julio González-Frausto Estrada, in Jalisco, Mexico. Don Julio, shockingly, was a distiller and not a celebrity. It is the most popular tequila in 29 states.”

Casamigos Tequila came in second with being 17 states’ favorite, followed by Patron with two states and Jose Cuervo hanging out as Alaska’s favorite.

