DALLAS (KDAF) — Okay, I know we have a couple of questions to go over to get this story rolling. First, what is Coq Au Vin, second, why are we talking about and lastly, where on earth (or in Dallas) can you eat the best of it?

We’ve got you covered. First, Coq Au Vin is a French food that translates to rooster-in-wine. According to NationalToday, “Pronounced ‘cuhk oh van,’ it’s a dish made of chicken braised in a garlicky, mushroomy, bacon-lard sauce; with plenty of wine added.”

Now, why are we talking about it? Well, it’s National Coq Au Vin Day on Sunday, May 29. Lastly, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to enjoy this delicious dish.

Mercat Bistro

Cadot Restaurant, located in North Dallas

Lavendou Bistro Provincial, located in North Dallas

RM 12:20 Bistro, located in Lake Highlands

Toussaint, A Downtown Brasserie, located in Downtown

Mimi’s Cafe