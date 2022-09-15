DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?

Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.

Before we get to the juicy good stuff, we need to take a second to recognize an incredible holiday, National Double Cheeseburger Day, which is Thursday, Sep. 15.

NationalToday said, “Full credit has to go to the person who decided that double cheese is better than single cheese. After all, one can never have too much cheese, right? Read on to know how the cheeseburger came into existence and some amazing ways you can celebrate this day!”

When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the main ingredients are simple, buns, cheese, patties, and maybe some toppings and potentially a good sauce. Without further ado, here’s how McDowell ranked the 11 double cheeseburgers:

In-N-Out Cook Out Sonic Drive-In Five Guys White Castle Shake Shack P. Terry’s Whataburger (should be No. 1 but we’ll let it slide…) McDonald’s Wendy’s Burger King