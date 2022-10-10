DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating plant-based foods or even foods dubbed impossible for their real-like taste with vegan ingredients is a huge craze that isn’t going away anytime soon. Just look at all of the fast food joints around the country that are diving headfirst into this way of eating.

Monday, October 10 is World Plant-Based Burger Day and it’s better tasting than you might think, so, open your mind and give it a try! “It is a day to honor all plant-based burgers! The purpose is to motivate and inspire individuals to eat a plant-based diet. Burgers are popular fast-food items in the United States,” NationalToday said.

So, what fast food chain has the best vegan burgers? A report from VeggL took to the streets and did the tasting and research to find the six best out there for you to try.

“In case you have a favorite vegan burger whether it’s Beyond, Impossible or maybe a black bean burger, we’ll also let you who has what,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are the report’s rankings:

Burger King’s Impossible Whopper

Carl Jr’s Beyond Famous Star Burger

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Veggie Burger

Shake Shack’s Veggie Shack

the Habit Burger’s Veggie Burger

White Castle’s Impossible Slider

“Not too long ago most fast food chains had zero vegan options unless it was by shear accident. Now we have vegan-friendly menu options being added all the time. At the time I’m writing this Burger King is about to test Impossible Nuggets at select locations,” the report adds.