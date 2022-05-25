DALLAS (KDAF) — Enjoy an iced coffee on Dunkin’s Ice Coffee Day and you could help benefit local children’s hospitals across the U.S.!

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

For every iced coffee sold at Dunkin’ locations across the country, $1 will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Here’s a look at Dunkin’s foundation:

“Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness. Grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation also support year-round programs like Dunkin’ Connecting Joy, which provides funding to hospitals to bring gaming experiences to pediatric patients; Teen Prom Program, which equips hospitals with a means to host prom-like events for patients who may be unable to attend their own high school proms; and Dogs for Joy, which places highly trained in-residence therapy dogs in hospitals to help bring joy to kids and serve as a critical part to a child’s treatment plan.”