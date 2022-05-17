ARLINGTON (KDAF) — There are hype videos released around the world every day, but it’s not every day you get to see a North Texas restaurant release an awesome one of their own.

Hurtado Barbecue was one of a few local Arlington restaurants that were featured at Globe Life Field for the first time in Texas Rangers’ history.

The BBQ restaurant said, “Thank you to all who came out to @GlobeLifeField over the weekend. The beers were cold, BBQ was hot, and baseball was enjoyed! Thanks @delawarenorth@Rangers for the opportunity!”

The restaurant also confirmed that another location is set to open in Little Elm, “…in a few weeks.”