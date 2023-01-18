DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in need of a drink, but you don’t want to go to a bar, Stephanie Mendez hung out with the founders of a Texas-based tequila, and she learned how to make yummy ranch water at home.

Ranch Water is a Texas classic and it is really simple to make at home. All you need are the following ingredients:

2 ounces of Socorro Blanco

Topochico

Lime

Mix them all together, add more water if you like your ranch water less strong, and enjoy.

“Socorro came to fruition before we even had a tequila or any sort of partnership in Mexico. We are very big on inspiration and if anything inspires you, embrace it and don’t ignore it,” Josh Irving, co-founder of Socorro Tequila, said. “Jalisco was a place that really inspired us and was giving us the opportunity to live out what we thought was our dream at the time.”

Officials say they knew they wanted to do something to help the people in Jalisco. Socorro actually means “to help or assist”.

Every case of Socorro sold is a case of water that is donated to different orphanages in Jalisco.

